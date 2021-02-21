Tagatose Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2025

Tagatose Market: Introduction

Tagatose also known by D-tagatose or pseudo-fructose is a naturally occurring ketohexose, an epimer of isomerized D-fructose. Tagatose is around 90% as sweet as sucrose in a 10% aqueous solution yet provide low-calorie around 1.5 calories per gram while sugar provides around 3.9 calories per gram, thus making Tagatose a low carbohydrate functional sweetener. Due to its low-calorie count per gram, tagatose has a very low effect on blood glucose and insulin levels as compared to sugar. Moreover, physical bulk and sweetness of tagatose being similar to table sugar have made tagatose more preferred over its alternative thus providing an increased traction in the market which is anticipated to drive the growth of global tagatose market over the forecast period. Tagatose is primarily used as a food additive and is used as the sweetener, texturizer, stabilizer, humectant, and formulation aid. Tagatose is found naturally in milk and certain fruits, however, for large scale production, tagatose is produced through the enzymatic process from lactose which is disaccharide sugar found in milk. The functional sweetener market has few buyers and sellers, thereby companies are focusing on cost optimization in order to increase productivity.

Moreover, manufacturing non-sugar and low-calorie sweetener involves a standard extraction process. Companies in the sweetener market have patent extraction processes for the same. This is further supported by stringent government regulations due to health issues.

Tagatose Market Segmentation

Global tagatose market can be segmented on the basis of end use application and region. Based on the end use application, tagatose market is segmented into the food and beverages, dietary supplements pharmaceuticals, others. Food and beverage is further segmented into bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery and chewing gums, beverages, dairy products and others.

Tagatose Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the Tagatose market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. Globally, among all regions, Europe is expected to be the largest tagatose market due to high market penetration, followed by North America over the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to rising consumer awareness of Tagatose rich products and growing consumer preferences for the food products rich in nutritional content

Tagatose Market: Dynamics

Increasing investments by companies coupled with geographical expansion by these players has led to high competitiveness in the overall tagatose market

Also, increased brand awareness for products dealing with specific issues such as obesity curtailment, nutritive advantages and health benefits are expected to drive demand for functional sweeteners. Increased consumer spending on food products is substantially the fuelling growth of the overall food industry. Offering fortified products, increasing the shelf life of food products and preservation of food nutrients are some of the key areas for players in this market to focus on.

This has further encouraged players to introduce new product offerings to sustain in the changing dynamics of the overall food industry in the long run. Also, low glycemic effect of tagatose which has resulted in minimal impact on blood glucose and insulin levels, low-calorie count per gram, and similarity towards table sugar are the factors anticipated to fuel the growth of global tagatose market over the forecast period

A major factor hampering the growth of the tagatose market are concerns for stringent regulatory norms regarding the use of functional sweeteners as a food ingredient. This is due to side effects such as allergic reactions, digestive problems, and other health-related issues. Moreover, availability of cheap alternatives, high pricing of functional sweetener and low consumer awareness in developing and emerging economies are expected to restrain the growth of global tagatose market

Tagatose Market Key Player

Some of the major players operating in Tagatose market includes Nunaturals, Inc., Damhert Nutrition nv, ChromaDex, Inc., CJ Cheiljedang Corporation and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. and others

