UV Disinfection Equipment Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019

A newly published report by XploreMR on the global UV disinfection equipment market examines the market for a six-year forecast period, 2013-2019. Although traditional disinfectants and disinfection equipment are cost-effective, they are reportedly harmful for public health and low energy efficient.

On contrary, advanced disinfection technologies, such as UV disinfection are proven to be harmless, high energy efficient, and eco-friendly. Growing awareness about the superiority of UV disinfectants over conventional chlorine-based disinfectants is primarily driving the demand for UV disinfection equipment globally.

The report begins with a general overview of the global UV disinfection equipment market. The next section comprises key trends and challenges associated with the market growth. This section provides an in-depth analysis of all the important drivers, which positively impact the market growth, and restraints that are expected to deter the market growth by the end of 2019. Along with the latest technology and application trends, the report also highlights growth opportunities for the market in various segments and geographical regions.

The next part of the report throws light on the global UV disinfection equipment market’s segments, including water, waste water, air, surface, and food and beverages. This section offers an extensive assessment report on each of the segments, including the growth prospects, key drivers and restraints, underlying opportunities in a particular segment, revenues, yearly growth, and individual market share dynamics. After segmentation, the report analyzes the key geographical regions in detail, offering insightful data about the status of each regional market and factors associated with it.

The last section of the global UV disinfection equipment market report includes the leading companies dominating the market. Key players are extensively profiled to provide deep understanding of their growth patterns, strategies, strengths, major competitors, revenue shares, and prospects.

Research Methodology

To deduce the global UV disinfection equipment market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, vehicle type, and distribution channel; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global UV disinfection equipment market.

The report begins with sizing the market in terms of value and volume for the base year, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analysis based on supply side and demand side drivers and other key dynamics of the global UV disinfection equipment market.

To develop the market forecast, XploreMR has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report provides forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also presents a detailed analysis based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global UV disinfection equipment market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global UV disinfection equipment market.

Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and overall global UV disinfection equipment market performance, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global UV disinfection equipment market.

