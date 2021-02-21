Vegetable Seed Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

Global Vegetable Seed Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, affected by demand, there is a rapid increase of vegetable seeds. Growing number of foreign companies have piece up factories in China, at present, Monsanto, Syngenta, Limagrain and other foreign giants occupy a large market share, Chinese local enterprises are lack of competitiveness.

The government department has already formulated the vegetable seeds development standards, and introduced a series of policies to promote the vegetable seeds industry. At present, the vegetable seeds industry exist disorderly competition and other issues, but because of the much more widely used application, the vegetable seeds is forecasted to have a good market prospect.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

This report focuses on the Vegetable Seed in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Monsanto

Syngenta

Limagrain

Bayer Crop Science

Bejo

ENZA ZADEN

Rijk Zwaan

Sakata

Takii

Nongwoobio

LONGPING HIGH-TECH

DENGHAI SEEDS

Jing Yan YiNong

Huasheng Seed

Horticulture Seeds

Beijing Zhongshu

Jiangsu Seed

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solanaceae

Cucurbit

Root&bulb

Brassica

Leafy

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Farmland

Greenhouse

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vegetable Seed Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solanaceae

1.2.2 Cucurbit

1.2.3 Root&bulb

1.2.4 Brassica

1.2.5 Leafy

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Farmland

1.3.2 Greenhouse

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Monsanto

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vegetable Seed Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Monsanto Vegetable Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Syngenta

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vegetable Seed Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Syngenta Vegetable Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Limagrain

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vegetable Seed Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Limagrain Vegetable Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Bayer Crop Science

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vegetable Seed Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bayer Crop Science Vegetable Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Bejo

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vegetable Seed Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bejo Vegetable Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ENZA ZADEN

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Vegetable Seed Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ENZA ZADEN Vegetable Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Rijk Zwaan

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Vegetable Seed Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Rijk Zwaan Vegetable Seed Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

