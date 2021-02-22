3D Radar Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2025

3D Radar Market: Introduction

3D Radar is an integral part of any defense inventory and this technology is used for detecting & tracking the insights and information. The 3D Radar provides a complete subsurface detection system which is utilizing a combination of COTS (commercial off the shelf) GPR components and custom software to accomplish robust metallic and non-metallic object detection performance. The 3D Radar determine the elevation, range and velocity of the object. These radar have some features such as automatic detection of airborne targets and operate 24/7 under all weather conditions, among others. These radar are utilized in some applications such as gap filler to main air defense radar system, for protection of sensitive sites and for local air defense C3 system, among others.

3D Radar Market: Dynamics

The market of 3D Radar is anticipated to grow, owing to increasing use of modern warfare techniques by the defense system. Increasing deployment of the ballistic missiles and various defense system are the factor that boost the growth of 3D Radar market in the upcoming years. Increasing number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is one of the prominent driver that accelerate the growth of 3D Radar market. Moreover, UAVs are operated by radio signals and nowadays these UAVs are used for detecting of moving objects such as tanks, chopper and aircrafts with the help of 3D radar. This has resulted in the procurement of UAVs for military operations, which in turn, propel the demand of 3D radar in the said market. Rapid technological development has led to the replacement of the conventional radar system with 3D radar system which in turn increases the demand of 3D radar in the market. The manufacturers are making efforts to develop specialized airborne 3D radar for airborne applications that enables easy data collection of fast changing terrain such as snow slopes and active volcanoes. This factor is another important driver for the 3D radar market.

High installation cost and skilled expertise is required for operating and maintaining the system are some challenges that can hinder the growth of 3D radar market in the forecast period.

In current scenario, airborne 3D radar is deployed in both military and civil aircrafts that is utilized for the purpose of detecting another aircraft without requiring visual contact during condition of reduced visibility. This factor will become the driver for the said market in the future.

3D Radar Market: Segmentation

The global 3D Radar Market can be segmented on the basis of frequency band, frequency range, filter type and application.

On the basis of frequency band, it can be segmented as:

C/S/X band

E/F band

L band

Others

On the basis of frequency range, it can be segmented as:

Short range ( up to 75 Km)

Medium range ( 75 – 150 Km)

Long range ( more than 150 Km)

On the basis of application, it can be segmented as:

Airborne

Naval

Ground surface

3D Radar Market: Regional Outlook

The Global 3D Radar Market can be segmented into five geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The 3D Radar Market in North America region is expected to grow with healthy pace, owing to increase demand for different types of radar that are utilized in surveillance activities. Additionally, the defense force of U.S adapted the advance 3D radar which in turn, boosted the growth of the market in the region. The countries in Asia Pacific are progressively increasing their defense budget for the safety & security and also replacing the legacy radar system with 3D radar. This factor in turn contribute a significant growth for 3D radar market in the upcoming years. Moreover, Commercial aircraft carriers also uses this technology for enhance the security and for weather forecast. Europe and other regions are also projected to grow with moderate rate in the upcoming years.

3D Radar Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global 3D Radar Market, identified across the value chain include: