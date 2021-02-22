Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market Display Significant Growth by 2025

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: Introduction

Airborne Collision Avoidance System is an innovative system which when installed in the aircraft, increases the situational awareness by monitoring the environmental condition for obstacles and providing the essential solution in case of threat. This system mainly consist of four components such as vertical advisories, a pilot interface, safety logic and airborne surveillance. These systems are utilized for increasing the cockpit awareness of nearby aircraft and service as a last defense against midair-collision. At the time of potential collision, these systems aware the ground control station and pilots with audible warnings and visual display. Moreover, Aircraft collision avoidance system is based on altitude separation, structured routes, rules of the air and air traffic control for both procedural and radar.

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: Market Dynamics

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market is anticipated for positive growth, owing to increasing need to enhance the safety and security of military aircrafts. As the small unmanned aircraft replace the manned flight aircraft, the necessity for airborne collision system is increased. This factor is one of the key driver that boost the growth of airborne collision avoidance system market in the forecast period. In many region of the world, it has been made mandatory to equip the aircraft with Airborne Collision Avoidance System that has more than 19 passenger seats or greater than 15,000 kg maximum takeoff weight, which in turn, fueled the demand of Airborne Collision Avoidance System in the market. Airborne Collision Avoidance Systems are incorporated with traffic alert and air collision avoidance system for avoiding mid-air collision. This feature is boosting the growth of said market. Increasing budget of defense for advanced technical solution for security and safety purpose as well as operate military aircraft in dangerous and remote environment is another factor that accelerate the growth of the said market.

There are many challenges associated with the market such as increasing vulnerability of ACAS to cyber attacks that can decrease the performance of the system thereby increase the chances of system failure.

In present scenario, these systems have also found application in general aviation aircraft for safety purpose. Manufacturer are continuously involved in introducing new and advanced airborne collision avoidance system such as ACAS-X. These factor will become the driver for the said market in the forecast period.

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: Segmentation

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market can be segmented by product type, application and sales channels:-

On the basis of product types it can be segmented as:-

ACAS I & TCAS I

ACAS II & TCAS II

FLARM

Portable Collision Avoidance System (PCAS)

On the basis of application it can be segmented as:-

Fixed wing aircraft

Rotary wing aircraft

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

On the basis of sales channel it can be segmented as:-

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: Regional Overview

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market is estimated to register the affirmative growth in the upcoming years. The market in North America region is expected to grow on an upward scale, owing to increase in air travel and the presence of prominent aircraft manufacturers in the region. This factor is responsible for the growth of airborne collision avoidance system market. The European market also contribute the significant share for the growth of the airborne collision avoidance system market, owing to their tie ups with several aircraft manufacturers. Some regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa are also expected to grow with moderate rate. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to register a high growth, owing to increase in number of aircrafts in the region.

Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market identified across the value chain includes:-