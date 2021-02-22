Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Detailed Analysis and Segments 2025 – Leonardo S.P.A., Bombardier, Goodrich Aerostructures, Triumph Group, FACC, Vought Aerospace, GKN, Nordam and Others

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025.

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The increasing need to use of low-drag and lightweight nacelles for low fuel consumption and better stability are the major factor driving the growth of the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market. Aircraft nacelles are one of major factors that increases the aircraft weight and drag. The nacelle manufacturer has shifted their chief expenses in R&D to minimize weight, drag, and fuel consumption of aircraft, and also to support greener environment aiding to the growth of the market. Furthermore, various R&D departments are working to develop a high strength and durable materials for manufacturing safer aircraft.

Leading Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market Players

United Technologies Corporation

Safran

Leonardo S.P.A.

Bombardier

Goodrich Aerostructures

Triumph Group

FACC

Vought Aerospace

GKN

Nordam

Middle River Aircraft Systems

Spirit Aerosystems Inc.

Woodward, Inc.

The objective of the study is t- define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and t- forecast the values t- the coming eight years. The report is designed t- incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report als- caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall als- incorporate available opportunities in micr- markets for stakeholders t- invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By End Use

OEM

MRO

By Material

Composites

Titanium Alloys

Nickel Chromium

Stainless Steel

Aluminum Alloys

By Component

Thrust Reverser

Aircraft Nacelle

By Engine

Turbofan

Turboprop

Gas Turbine

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Reason t- Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected t- grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

