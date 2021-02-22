Application Modernization Services Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Application modernization is the refactoring, re-purposing or consolidation of legacy software programming to align it more closely with current business needs.

The goal of an application modernization project is to create new business value from existing applications. An application is a program designed to perform a specific function directly for the user or, in some cases, for another application program. Keeping legacy applications running smoothly can be a time-consuming, resource-intensive process, especially when the software becomes so outdated that it becomes incompatible with newer versions of the underlying operating system (OS) or system hardware.

Scope of the Report:This report studies the Application Modernization Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Application Modernization Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Atos

Bell Integrator

Capgemini

Cognizant

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

Macrosoft Inc.

Tech Mahindra

TCS

Wipro

Infosys

DXC

Blu Age

TSRI

Modern Systems

Trinity Millennium

Micro Focus

Software Mining

Semantic Designs

Evolveware

Mapador

Fresche Legacy

Asysco

Expersolve

Metaware

MOST Technologies

Freesoft

Language Portability Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cobol

ADA

PL/1

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Application Modernization Services Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Application Modernization Services

1.2 Classification of Application Modernization Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Application Modernization Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Application Modernization Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Cobol

1.2.4 ADA

1.2.5 PL/1

1.2.6 RPG

1.2.7 Assembler

1.2.8 PowerBuilder

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Application Modernization Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Emulation

1.3.3 Translation

1.3.4 Business Rules Extraction

1.4 Global Application Modernization Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Application Modernization Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Application Modernization Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Application Modernization Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Application Modernization Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Application Modernization Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Application Modernization Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Application Modernization Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Atos

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Atos Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Bell Integrator

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bell Integrator Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Capgemini

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Capgemini Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cognizant

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cognizant Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Fujitsu

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fujitsu Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 HCL

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 HCL Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 IBM

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Application Modernization Services Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 IBM Application Modernization Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

