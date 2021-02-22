Automotive Millimeter Wave Compatible Emblems Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2025

Automotive Millimeter Wave Compatible Emblems: Market Overview

The global scenario for the road fatalities is high causing the increase in the death count. This is the primary reason for the automakers to focus on minimizing road accidents. This causes the emergence of radar based technologies in the vehicles that can alert, inform or detect the accident causing elements on the road including nearby vehicles and pedestrians. Millimeter wave radar is one of the crucial element used in various vehicles to detect and avoid the vehicle collisions. The emblems that are the metal symbol over the front and rear side of the vehicle are used as a millimeter wave compatible device to detect what is around the car. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, passive car safety systems such as seat belts, sensors, airbags, are proven useful in decreasing the fatalities and serious injuries to driver as well as the pedestrians. Compared to other detectors, the millimeter wave compatible emblems are shown itself to be effective as it is unaffected by the rain, fog, or any external conditions. The Millimeter wave radar installed at both extreme emblems of the car that alert the driver, apply brakes, and prevent collisions. Moreover, the system maintains the distance between vehicles and operates at all speed. Considering all the above-said features, the global automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems market is projected to gain traction in the forecast period.

Automotive Millimeter wave compatible emblems: Market Drivers and Restraints

The global demand for the automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems market is driven by the automotive industry. The factors that favor the demand generation of the millimeter wave compatible emblems market includes improved automated system and government regulations enforcing the manufacturers to focus on the driving safety. Various radar technologies including millimeter wave improve the functionality of the system and thus prevents the accidents. Moreover, the advanced features such as rain, fog resistance, result orientation, and assurance of minimizing the damages in the vehicles propels the growth of global millimeter wave compatible emblems during the forecast period. Also, the macroeconomic factors such as government regulations regarding the enablement of safety features to the vehicles, growing customers demand for the technologically advanced vehicles, and reduction in the number of fatal injuries after the installation fuels the growth of the global millimeter wave compatible emblems market. Also, increased per capita income of the customers and need for the safety, triggers the demand for the market during the forecast period. However, the cost of the vehicles enabled with the technological investment, technical reliability of the driver making him to rely on it, and need for line of sight as well as feasibility of the system in the busy traffic are considered to be the major factors affecting the demand for the millimeter wave compatible emblems market during the forecast period.

Automotive Millimeter wave compatible emblems: Segmentation

Based on the range, the global automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems market is segmented into the following:

Long Range

Medium Range

Short Range

Based on the position, the global automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems market is segmented into the following:

Front

Front Side

Rear

Based on the vehicles, the global automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems market is segmented into the following:

Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

Automotive Millimeter wave compatible emblems: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems market is segmented into seven regions Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, North America, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The North America dominates the global millimeter wave compatible emblems market owing to technological advancement, adoption of latest technologies, and increased number of fatal road accidents. Also, the region is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the year 2017-2027 owing to increase in demand for the driving safety components. Western Europe is one of the prominent market for the automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems due to increased reliance on technology, increased sales for the premium vehicles, and concern about the safety while driving. Asia Pacific considering its rapid industrialization, increase in the vehicle sales and adoption of advanced vehicles fuels the growth of the automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems market and is expected to be the potential market for the car millimeter wave compatible emblems. Moreover, various manufacturers and investors get attracted towards the developing countries such as India, China for the market penetration. This creates the demand and is expected to propel the market in the forecast period.

Automotive Millimeter wave compatible emblems: Market Players

The prominent players in the global automotive millimeter wave compatible emblems market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Shinko Nameplate Co., Ltd., TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Ten Limited.

