Confined to a Premium Consumer Class, Facial Bone Contouring Revenue to Cross US$ 409 Mn in 2019

Catering to a niche population, the global demand for facial bone contouring is expected to remain rather sluggish, through 2019—risks and complications associated with surgeries, premium pricing, and lack of trained professionals being the top three market restrainers. Likely revenue generated through facial bone contouring procedures, carried out globally, is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 409.4 Mn, in 2019, representing an annual growth of 1.9 percent, as indicated by a recently released market study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), covering the facial bone contouring landscape. PMR offers a comprehensive analysis of the global facial bone contouring market, for a timeline of eight years, 2018-2026.

“Most of the appearance enhancement surgeries are known to be carried out in USA, Brazil, Japan, Mexico and Italy, followed by Thailand, Germany, and Colombia. On the other hand, surgeons associated with America Society of Plastic Surgeons—suggest substantial increase in the number of facial done contouring procedures, specially undertaken by those under the age of 30 years. Skewed international beauty standards are increasingly placing younger groups of patients under pressure to look a certain way. However, the growing ‘celebrity culture’ is the most important underlying reason, driving the demand for facial bone contouring procedures”, explained a senior analyst of the company.

Regionally, Latin America is expected to remain the most lucrative market for facial bone contouring, followed by APAC. On the other hand, women in MEA opting for rhinoplasty surgeries is expected to be majorly responsible for the facial bone contouring market expansion, in the region. The MEA facial bone contouring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3 percent, highest among all regions, over the forecast period, standing at a valuation of nearly US$ 50 Mn, by 2026.

PMR Identifies Critical Market Restrainers

Risks and post-operative complications in the form of asymmetry, swelling, bruising, and hematoma associated with facial bone contouring procedures.

Absence of favorable reimbursement policies for aesthetic surgeries in underdeveloped and developing countries could hamper the adoption of facial bone contouring, as premium pricing of such surgeries remain a key concern.

Lack of certified medical professionals, also resulting in malpractices will significantly impact the facial bone contouring landscape, as per the report.

Key Surgeries Addressed Using Facial Bone Contouring

Classified into:

Zygomatic Bone Surgery

Mentoplasty and Genioplasty

Rhinoplasty

Maxilla and Mandible Surgery

The report by PMR indicates that zygomatic bone surgeries are expected to dominate the facial bone contouring landscape, in 2019, in terms of revenue—with most of such procedures conducted in Asian countries. The revenue generated through zygomatic bone surgeries is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 125.7 Mn, during the same period. However, maxilla and mandible surgery is poised to represent a relatively higher adoption, compared to zygomatic bone surgeries, thereby growing at a CAGR of 2.8 percent, through 2026. The trend is likely to be followed by rhinoplasty—representing an attractiveness index of 1.23, through the forecast period. The maxilla & mandibular surgery segment is the fastest growing segment among the surgery type in APAC considering growing demand of this particular form of facial bone contouring procedure among Asian population. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing increasing popularity of V-shaped chin and ‘westernized facial features’, thereby, increasing the demand for facial bone contouring procedures in the region.

“However, apart from facial bone contouring surgeries performed for beautification reasons, they are also carried out to correct facial bones and repair their functionalities. Application of facial bone contouring to correct any genetic facial fractures or disorders, is also a key driving factor. Correction of nasal structure for normal breathing and treating cleft palate defects are some common abnormalities considered under the application scope of facial bone contouring”, the analyst explained further.

Opportunity Analysis: Persistence Market Research foresees immense growth potential for facial bone contouring in the coming years, considering increase in production of clinically proven products and growing number of patients rejecting ‘one size for all’ approach and opting for facial-bone specific enhancements with procedures with successful clinical record.