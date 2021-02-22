Cosmetic Laser Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

The rapid growth in emerging economies and technological advancement is expected to create revenue generation opportunities for the manufacturers of cosmetic lasers. However, high cost and stringent regulatory requirements for aesthetic procedures are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market. Cosmetic laser is used in hospitals, medical spas and salons, and beauty clinics across the globe to improve the appearance of a person. It is used for removing unwanted hairs, skin rejuvenation, treating acne, scars, wrinkles, pigmented lesion, removing tattoo and treating varicose vein.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for cosmetic laser, owing to increased awareness, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies. Moreover, increasing prevalence of skin problems including acne, pigmentation and scarring drives the market growth. Acne is the most common dermatological condition that is caused by clogging of hair follicles by sebum, dirt, and dead skin cells. Acne affects majority of the world population and leads to scaring. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, approximately 85% Americans suffer from acne at some phase in their lives. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global cosmetic laser market. The presence of large number of medical spas and salons and beauty clinics coupled with presence of skilled people is the key driving factor of the U.S. cosmetic laser market.

The key players operating in the global cosmetic laser market are Actavis PLC, Syneron Medical Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Cynosure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Nestlé S.A, Lumenis Ltd. and Photomedex Inc.

