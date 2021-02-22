CPVC Pipe & Fitting Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global CPVC Pipe & Fitting Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipe, more commonly known as “CPVC pipe,” is a plumbing material made of highly durable thermoplastic, CPVC. Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is white or light yellow, non-toxic loose grain or powder. It is a thermoplastic produced by chlorination of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin.

A fitting is used in pipe systems to connect straight pipe or tubing sections, adapt to different sizes or shapes and for other purposes, such as regulating (or measuring) fluid flow. CPVC Fitting is mainly also made by CPVC resin

Scope of the Report:

The Global CPVC Pipe & Fitting Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the CPVC Pipe & Fitting industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The CPVC Pipe & Fitting market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The worldwide market for CPVC Pipe & Fitting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CPVC Pipe & Fitting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Georg Fischer Harvel

NIBCO

IPEX

FIP

Fluidra Group

Ashirvad Pipes(Aliaxis)

Charlotte Pipe

Viking Group

Tyco

Paradise

FinOlex Industries

Supreme

Astral

Bow Plumbing Group

LASCO

Silver-Line Plastics

Tianjin Hongtai Pipe Industry

Huaya Industrial Plastics

Youli Holding

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CPVC Pipe

CPVC Fitting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Processing

Waste Water Treatment

Hot and Cold Water Distribution

Fire Sprinkle Systems

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 CPVC Pipe

1.2.2 CPVC Fitting

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Chemical Processing

1.3.2 Waste Water Treatment

1.3.3 Hot and Cold Water Distribution

1.3.4 Fire Sprinkle Systems

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Georg Fischer Harvel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Georg Fischer Harvel CPVC Pipe & Fitting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 NIBCO

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 NIBCO CPVC Pipe & Fitting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 IPEX

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IPEX CPVC Pipe & Fitting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 FIP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 FIP CPVC Pipe & Fitting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Fluidra Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fluidra Group CPVC Pipe & Fitting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Ashirvad Pipes(Aliaxis)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ashirvad Pipes(Aliaxis) CPVC Pipe & Fitting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Charlotte Pipe

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 CPVC Pipe & Fitting Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Charlotte Pipe CPVC Pipe & Fitting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

