Cranio Maxillofacial Implants Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

The internal fixators have reduced the hospital stays, the incidence of improper healing, and improper positioning of broken bones. These fixators are durable as they are made up of stainless steel and titanium. External fixation is used as temporary treatment for fractures, as they can be applied easily and doesn’t require long surgery to fix fractures. The increase in number of collaborations and partnerships and shifting of internal fixators from metallic to non-metallic, bio-absorbable material are the major trends witnessed in the global market.

Some of the other factors driving the growth of the global market include growth of aging population and growing road accidents around the world. In addition, the increase in incidence of fractures, and various facial and cranial injuries is fuelling the growth of the market worldwide. Furthermore, the lack of substitutes and growing healthcare expenditure is also driving the growth of the global market for cranio maxillofacial implants.

However, the high cost of surgery, chances of multiple surgery, and lack of awareness are some of the key factors, restraining the growth of the global cranio maxillofacial implants market. In addition, the absence of health insurance in developing countries is also obstructing the growth of the cranio maxillofacial implants market.

Geographically, North America holds the major share in the global market for cranio maxillofacial implants, due to the growth of aging population. In addition, the increasing healthcare expenditure and growth of sports injuries, and injuries related to cranial and facial bones also leads to the growth of the market in the region. The Asian market is expected to grow with a higher rate, with Japan, China and India, being the fastest growing markets in the region. The key growth driving factors of the cranio maxillofacial implants market in the developing countries are increasing road accidents, growing sports injuries, and increasing aging population.

Some of the major companies operating in the global cranio maxillofacial implants market are Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Holding Inc., Medtronic Inc. and CONMED.

