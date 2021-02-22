Dental Equipment Market Analysis, Demand, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers and Regions

The global dental equipment market is growing significantly due to increasing incidence of dental disorders, which fuels the demand for dental equipment in the industry. The favorable regulatory environment in massive unexplored market in dental equipment industry of developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the dental equipment market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. Moreover, low penetration rates for advanced technologies, is expected to support to support the growth of dental equipment market in the coming years.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global dental equipment market in the coming years, due to rise in aging population, rising demand for dental equipment and increasing government support for grants and funding. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the dental equipment market. The major reasons for the fastest growth in the region are increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing investment by major players and favorable regulatory environment in the region. Moreover, the dental equipment market is growing due to increasing awareness of healthcare in the emerging countries, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the companies operating in the dental equipment market are 3M Company, Carestream Health, Inc., Biolase, Inc., GC Corporation, Dentsply International, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Planmeca OY, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG., Straumann, Henry Schein, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mgf Co., Noble Biocare, Midmark Corporation, and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

