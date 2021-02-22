Durometer Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2028

Durometer Market: Introduction

Durometer is a device which is used for the measurement of the hardness of material such as polymers, rubbers and elastomers. The higher number on the scale indicator, the greater resistance to the indentation and hence the material is said to be harder. The term used to denote the material’s rating on the scale is ‘Shore Durometer’. Hence the durometers are also called as shore durometers owing to its popularity. Durometers are used to test the depressions of several different materials which are measured by the application of defined forces. The depth and deformation of the depressions show the hardness of the materials.

Durometers are used for hardness testing of different materials such as synthetic and natural rubber, elastic materials, acrylic glass, plastics, PVC, polyester, casting resin, neoprene, acetates, leather, fruits, hardboards and wood amongst others. Different materials require different types of scales of hardness such as type A, type B, type C, etc. For instance, type A scale is used for the measurement of soft materials and plastics whereas the type D scale is used for the measurement of hard plastic materials. The hardness measured by the durometers can be denoted in testing standards and units such as the Rockwell scale, Leeb rebound hardness level and Brinnell scale. Additionally, there are different type of scales for the measurement of thin and small materials or for the measurement samples with the help of durometers in the global market. Presently, with the advancement of technologies the manufacturers have produced handheld, compact and digital durometers which are equipped internal memory to take automatic measurements with accuracy and in negligible time.

Durometer Market: Market Dynamics

In recent years the need for new material technologies and advances have driven a significant rise in global durometer market. In this era of rapid industrialization, the positive technological development has created lucrative market opportunities for testing equipment such as the durometers in the global market. The further integration of digitalization with the various measuring & testing equipment is estimated to bolster the growth of durometers in the global as well as regional markets. The durometers nowadays are equipped with digital technology to measure the hardness accurately and precisely, which in turn is projected to inflate its demand over the forthcoming years.

One of the prominent drivers for the digital durometer in the global market is its feature of instant display of readings in comparison to the mechanical type durometers. Furthermore, with the increasing industrial and laboratory testing activities the global market for durometer is estimated to experience healthy growth rate over the forecast period. High initial investment is the major factor restraining the adoption of durometer among the consumer, hence hampering the market growth. Furthermore, regulatory issues related to durometers could be a restraint for the durometer market. Global vendors are investing immensely in research and development of sophisticated durometer to control and measure the hardness of several materials in the global market.

Durometer Market: Segmentation

Durometer market segmentation on the basis of product type:

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type D

Type M

Type E

Others (Type O, Type DO, etc.)

Durometer market segmentation on the basis of operation:

Mechanical Durometer

Digital Durometer

Durometer market segmentation on the basis of End User:

Industrial

Laboratory

Polymers

Elastomers

Acrylic Glass

Others (Hardboards, Wood, etc.)

Durometer Market: Key participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Durometer market identified across the value chain include:

PTC Instruments

INSIZE

Buehler

Shimadzu Corporation

Hildebrand Pruef- und Messtechnik GmbH

IMADA Incorporated

Starrett

TECLOCK Corporation

Hildebrand

Rex Gauge Company, Inc.

PCE Instruments

MITUTOYO

Durometer Market: Regional outlook

The global durometers market is dominated by the North America region, this is due to the increasing research, development and innovation, digitalization, technological advancement and growth in laboratory procedures. North America is followed by the Europe region which has large presence of industrial and testing equipment market players. The emerging countries such as China, India, ASEAN countries are estimated to boost the demand for durometers and make Asia Pacific as one of the prominent regions in the global market. Moreover, the increasing use of durometers in all the industrial applications for the manufacturing of upright and reliable goods and products is anticipated to act as a foremost driver in the global market. In the Latin America and MEA region the durometer market is expected to be driven owing to the increasing popularity and investments in testing equipment industry.