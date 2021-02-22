Explore the Growth Potential of Antioxidants Market | Top Key players Kemin Industries, Vitablend, DSM, Nutreco, Cargill, Kalsec Inc., Naturex, BASF, DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company

Increasing consumption of processed food, high demand for products with longer shelf life, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income are some of the factors boosting the growth of the global antioxidants market. An antioxidant is a substance that can reduce the damage which can be caused to other substances due to oxidation.

During the forecast period, the antioxidants market is expected to register the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, on account of changing lifestyle of consumers, increasing health problems, rising disposable income, and growing demand for anti-aging products.

Based on product

The antioxidants market is categorized into natural and synthetic antioxidants. In the report, natural antioxidants are further classified into vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, polyphenols, and carotenoids, and synthetic antioxidants are further categorized into tert-butylhydroquinone (THBQ), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and Propyl Gallate (PG). Of the two product categories, natural antioxidants are expected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period, due to the anti-aging benefits offered by them and the growing public awareness on healthy eating habits.

On the basis of application

The antioxidants market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, feed additives, and cosmetics. Of these, the food and beverages category is expected to hold largest share in the market during the forecast period. The antioxidants found in fruits help fight various kinds of health problems, such as cardiovascular diseases. Besides, the growing usage of antioxidants in animal feed is contributing to the market growth, globally. For instance, vitamin E is extensively used in the animal feed for pigs.

Besides, the growing preference for quality food, growing awareness about food safety, and rising demand for products with longer shelf life are predicted to support the antioxidants market growth in the coming years.

Growth in demand for natural antioxidants in small industries can be viewed as a growth opportunity by the players operating in the antioxidants market. Antioxidants find wide application in the animal feed industry, the food and beverages industry, and the cosmetics industry. In the food and beverages industry, the demand for antioxidants is rising on account of the growing inclination of people toward nutritional food and beverages and increasing awareness on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

