Financial Analytics 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.86% and Forecast to 2022

Financial Analytics Market 2018

Financial analytics software is an analytics software, which provides more visibility to the revenues and costs of the company. It also helps understand customer profitability and gives insights on budget performance, customer profitability, staffing costs, and supplier performance. Most of the vendors provide the software as a module in their analytics software. Analytics is a series of applications that help in decision-making by providing accurate, dependable, consistent, and structured data and reports. Organizations can use these data and reports to gain a competitive advantage. A cloud analytics solution is a service model, in which one or more major elements of data analytics is given through a public or private cloud. The analytics applications and services are typically provided through the subscription-based or pay-per-use model.

The analysts forecast the global financial analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global financial analytics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the software. The software license revenue includes both perpetual and periodic licenses or subscriptions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Financial Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• SAP

Other prominent vendors

• Fico

• Hitachi Vantara

• Information Builders

• MicroStrategy

• Rosslyn Analytics

• SAS Institute

• Tableau Software

• Teradata

• TIBCO Software

Market driver

• Growing data in BFSI sector

Market challenge

• Increasing concerns regarding data privacy

Market trend

• Shift to cloud computing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

• Segmentation by deployment

• Comparison by deployment

• On-premise – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by deployment

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Shift to cloud computing

• Growing M&A

• Growing adoption of mobile financial analytics solutions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Key vendors

..…..Continued

