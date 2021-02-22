Glass Packaging 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global glass packaging market is bifurcated on the basis of product into soda lime, de-alkalized soda lime, and borosilicate types. Popularly known as soda lime silica glass, soda lime product is commonly used in the food & beverages industry. It is also used for containers and windows. Soda lime product type holds a substantial share in the entire glass packaging market. Borosilicate type is formed using major constituents such as boron trioxide and silica. It is subject to less thermal stress and finds application in reagent bottles construction.

