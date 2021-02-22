Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Autism Spectrum Disorder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Autism Spectrum Disorder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person’s life. It affects how a person acts and interacts with others, communicates, and learns. It includes what used to be known as Asperger syndrome and pervasive developmental disorders.

Geographically, Autism spectrum disorder management market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the major market for autism spectrum disorder management market, according to CDC U.S has maximum number of patients suffering from autism spectrum disorder. Europe also shows growth potential, as local authorities are providing funds for the education and other medication support. Asia Pacific also shows a significant growth in the market of autism spectrum disorder management as the awareness is increasing in the region by various NGO activities and the number of patients which are suffering is also high, according to Autism Spectrum Australia that around 230,000 population of Australia is suffering from autism spectrum disorders.

In 2019, the global Autism Spectrum Disorder market size was US$ 331090 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1023580 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2026.

The major vendors include Otsuka, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, etc.

