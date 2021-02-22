In this report, the Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automatic-license-plate-recognition-alpr-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



Automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR; see also other names below) is a technology that uses optical character recognition on images to read vehicle registration plates to create vehicle location data. It can use existing closed-circuit television, road-rule enforcement cameras, or cameras specifically designed for the task. ANPR is used by police forces around the world for law enforcement purposes, including to check if a vehicle is registered or licensed. It is also used for electronic toll collection on pay-per-use roads and as a method of cataloguing the movements of traffic, for example by highways agencies.

Of the major players of the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market, Neology maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Neology accounted for 6.95% of the Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.26%, 5.70% including Siemens and Elsag.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market

In 2019, the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market size was US$ 811.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1798.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Scope and Market Size

Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market is segmented into Cameras, Hardware, Software& Services, etc.

Segment by Application, the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market is segmented into Traffic Management& Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Car Park Management, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Market Share Analysis

Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) business, the date to enter into the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) market, Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Neology, Siemens, Elsag, Kapsch TrafficCom, ARH, Genetec, Bosch Security Systems, NDI Recognition Systems, Tattile, Arvoo Imaging Products, Shenzhen AnShiBao, Petards Group, Digital Recognition Systems, CA Traffic, Clearview Communications, GeoVision, NEXCOM, HTS, TagMaster, ParkingEye Limited, AlertSystems, MAV Systems, etc.

This report focuses on the global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Neology

Siemens

Elsag

Kapsch TrafficCom

ARH

Genetec

Bosch Security Systems

NDI Recognition Systems

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

Shenzhen AnShiBao

Petards Group

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

Clearview Communications

GeoVision

NEXCOM

HTS

TagMaster

ParkingEye Limited

AlertSystems

MAV Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cameras

Hardware

Software& Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Management& Law Enforcement

Electronic Toll Collection

Car Park Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automatic-license-plate-recognition-alpr-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com