Global Consumer Book Publishing Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Consumer book publishing involves the publishing of magazines or books intended for general reading purposes. Consumers read books and magazines while spending leisure time. They also read books to explore myriad topics and gain knowledge. The consumer book publishing market accounted for 52.32% of the global book publishing market in 2016, which is half of the parent market. Consumer publications are available for purchase at various retail stores, shopping complexes, and airports. They are also available in big-box stores, grocery stores, bookstores, and online stores. Consumer book publications are mainly of two types: traditional print format and digital media format. Print publications include newspapers, magazines, journals, and books. Print publications are facing tough competition from the Internet because of the rise in e-reading. With the increase in Internet use, the global consumer book publishing market is likely to witness a decline in its hard copy magazine purchases and circulation.

The analysts forecast the global consumer book publishing market to grow at a CAGR of 1% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global consumer book publishing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of consumer book publishing.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Consumer Book Publishing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amazon.com

• China South Publishing & Media Group

• Hachette Book Group

• Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

• Penguin Random House

• Phoenix Publishing House

Other prominent vendors

• Bonnier

• Bungeishunju

• China Publishing Group

• De Agostini Editore

• Planeta

• HarperCollins Publishers

• Informa

• Kadokawa Publishing

• Kodansha

• Sanoma Media

• Shogakukan

Market driver

• Popularity of e-books

Market challenge

• Low exit barriers

Market trend

• E-commerce taking the lead as the largest channel for book sales

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Print book publishing – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Digital book publishing – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by type

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Segmentation by distribution channel

• Comparison by distribution channel

• Online distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Offline distribution channel – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• E-commerce taking the lead as the largest channel for book sales

• Increase in adoption of iPads and Kindle for e-book downloads

• Paperbacks becoming a popular choice among readers

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Amazon.com

• China South Publishing & Media Group

• Hachette Book Group

• Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

• Penguin Random House

• Phoenix Publishing and Media

..…..Continued

