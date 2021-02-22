Global Digital Remittance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Digital Remittance market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Remittance market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Digital Remittance market. Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.

The top three companies, Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services and PayPal/Xoom, have 48% of the market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Remittance Market

In 2019, the global Digital Remittance market size was US$ 2996.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16790 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 27.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Digital Remittance Scope and Market Size

Digital Remittance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Remittance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Digital Remittance market is segmented into Banks Digital Remittance, Digital Money Transfer Operators, etc.

Segment by Application, the Digital Remittance market is segmented into Migrant Labor Workforce, Study Abroad and Travel, Small Businesses, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Digital Remittance market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Digital Remittance market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Remittance Market Share Analysis

Digital Remittance market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Digital Remittance business, the date to enter into the Digital Remittance market, Digital Remittance product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Toast Me, OrbitRemit, Smiles Mobile Remittance, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, etc.

This report focuses on the global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services

PayPal/Xoom

TransferWise

WorldRemit

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

InstaReM

TNG Wallet

Toast Me

OrbitRemit

Smiles Mobile Remittance

Avenues India Pvt Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

The segment of digital money transfer holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 86%.

Market segment by Application, split into

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Other

The migrant labor workforce holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67% of the market share.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Remittance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

