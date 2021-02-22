Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

IT Service Management (ITSM) is a process-based practice that mainly deliver satisfactory service to the end user customer. It is intended to align the delivery of information technology (IT) services with needs of the enterprise, emphasizing benefits to customers.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 43.6% in 2017, followed by EU with 29.7%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 8.48%.

In 2019, the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market size was US$ 2281.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4991.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2026.

IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is segmented into Cloud-based, On-Premises, etc.

Segment by Application, the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is segmented into SMEs, Large Enterprises, etc.

The IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software business, the date to enter into the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market, IT Service Management (ITSM) Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include ServiceNow, Atlassian, Ivanti (HEAT Software), IBM, Broadcom, BMC Software, ASG Software, Axios Systems, SAP, Cherwell Software, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE), Freshworks, Ultimo, Epicor, TOPdesk, Samanage, Agiloft Service, Symantec, SysAid, SolarWinds, Autotask, etc.

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

Broadcom

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

Cloud-based

On-Premises

SMEs

Large Enterprises

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

