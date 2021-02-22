Global Loyalty Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Loyalty Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Loyalty Management market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Loyalty Management Market

In 2019, the global Loyalty Management market size was US$ 2764.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8343.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Loyalty Management Scope and Market Size

Loyalty Management market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Loyalty Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Loyalty Management market is segmented into Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty, etc.

Segment by Application, the Loyalty Management market is segmented into BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Consumer Goods & Retail, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Loyalty Management market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Loyalty Management market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Loyalty Management Market Share Analysis

Loyalty Management market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Loyalty Management business, the date to enter into the Loyalty Management market, Loyalty Management product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Aimia Inc, SAP SE, Maritz Holdings Inc., Fidelity Information Services, Bond Brand Loyalty, Brierley+Partners, ICF International, Kobie Marketing, Tibco Software, Comarch, etc.

