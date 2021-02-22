Global Luxury Bedding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Luxury Bedding market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Luxury Bedding market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bedding, also known as bedclothes or bed linen, is the materials laid above the mattress of a bed for hygiene, warmth, protection of the mattress, and decorative effect. Bedding is the removable and washable portion of a human sleeping environment. Multiple sets of bedding for each bed will often be washed in rotation and/or changed seasonally to improve sleep comfort at varying room temperatures. In American English, the word bedding generally does not include the mattress, bed frame, or bed base (such as box-spring), while in British English it does. In Australian and New Zealand English, bedding is often called Manchester, in this report, we use American standards. And the Luxury Bedding.

Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 34.22% in 2012 and 32.63% in 2017 with an increase of -1.59 %. North America and China ranked the second and third market with the market share of 26.81% and 10.80% in 2016.

Luxury Bedding companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are WestPoint, Pacific Coast and Hollander, with the revenue market share of 9.80%, 6.99% and 5.67% in 2016.

The growth of the Luxury Bedding market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of coatings as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Luxury Bedding Market

In 2019, the global Luxury Bedding market size was US$ 2247.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2658.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Luxury Bedding Scope and Market Size

Luxury Bedding market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Bedding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Luxury Bedding market is segmented into Three Piece-suit Bedclothes, Duvet, Pillow, Mattress Protectors, Other Objects, etc.

Segment by Application, the Luxury Bedding market is segmented into Personal, Hotel, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Luxury Bedding market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Luxury Bedding market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Luxury Bedding Market Share Analysis

Luxury Bedding market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Luxury Bedding business, the date to enter into the Luxury Bedding market, Luxury Bedding product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include WestPoint, Pacific Coast, Hollander, Sferra, Frette, CRANE & CANOPY, Sampedro, ANICHINI, Luolai, John Cotton, DEA, Yvesdelorme, KAUFFMANN, 1888 Mills, Fabtex, Remigio Pratesi, Canadian Down & Feather, K&R Interiors, Downlite, BELLINO, Garnier Thiebaut, Peacock Alley, etc.

