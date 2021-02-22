Global Media Planning Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Media Planning Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Media Planning Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Media planning software is a type of software used by advertisers and agencies to get a complete overview and helps manage their campaign plans, marketing activities, and annual summaries in a faster and smarter digital way.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. The players in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 42.6% in 2017, followed by Europe with 31.93%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a CAGR of 11.46%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Media Planning Software Market

In 2019, the global Media Planning Software market size was US$ 542.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1050.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Media Planning Software Scope and Market Size

Media Planning Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Media Planning Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Media Planning Software market is segmented into Web-based and Cloud-based, On-premises, etc.

Segment by Application, the Media Planning Software market is segmented into SMBs, Large Business, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Media Planning Software market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Media Planning Software market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Media Planning Software Market Share Analysis

Media Planning Software market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Media Planning Software business, the date to enter into the Media Planning Software market, Media Planning Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include comScore, SAP, Centro, Strata, SQAD, Telmar, BluHorn, Bionic (NextMark), Mediatool, remags, HeyOrca, Quintiq (Dassault Systemes), etc.

This report focuses on the global Media Planning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Media Planning Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

