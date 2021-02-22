Global Paper Towels Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Paper Towels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Paper Towels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

The market for paper towel is fragmented with players such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), SCA, Georgia Pacific, Kimberly-Clark, Cascades, Kruger, Metsä Tissue, Heng An, WEPA, Asaleo Care, C&S Paper, Essendant Inc (Boardwalk), Oasis Brands, Seventh Generation, and so on. Among them, Procter & Gamble (P&G) is the global leading supplier.

The global Paper Towels market is valued at 13210 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 18410 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Paper Towels volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paper Towels market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Paper Towels market is segmented into

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels

Segment by Application

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

Global Paper Towels Market: Regional Analysis

The Paper Towels market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Paper Towels market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Paper Towels Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Paper Towels market include:

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

SCA

Georgia Pacific

Kimberly-Clark

Cascades

Kruger

Metsä Tissue

Heng An

WEPA

Asaleo Care

C&S Paper

Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

Oasis Brands

Seventh Generation

