Global Pharmacy Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pharmacy Automation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pharmacy Automation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pharmacy automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities. The types of pharmacy automation mainly include medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters.

The pharmacy automation is relatively concentrated, the sales of top fifteen manufacturers account about 75% of global sales. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pharmacy Automation Market

In 2019, the global Pharmacy Automation market size was US$ 11330 million and it is expected to reach US$ 23420 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Pharmacy Automation Scope and Market Size

Pharmacy Automation market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmacy Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pharmacy Automation market is segmented into Automated Medication Dispensing Systems, Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Table Top Tablet Counters, etc.

Segment by Application, the Pharmacy Automation market is segmented into Inpatient Pharmacy, Outpatient Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pharmacy Automation market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pharmacy Automation market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pharmacy Automation Market Share Analysis

Pharmacy Automation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Pharmacy Automation business, the date to enter into the Pharmacy Automation market, Pharmacy Automation product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include BD, Baxter International, TOSHO, Takazono, Omnicell, YUYAMA, Swisslog, Willach Group, Innovation, Parata, TCGRx, ScriptPro, Talyst, Cerner, Kirby Lester, etc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmacy Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

