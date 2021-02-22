Global Robotics Milking Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Robotics Milking Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Robotics Milking Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Robotics Milking System allows complete automation of the milking process is a type of agricultural robot. Common systems rely on the use of computers and special herd management software. The milking robot consist of a master control computer, milking robot, milking equipment, import and export control system, cow individual identification device. With the milking robot, it is possible to supply an individual cow with all her needs for an optimal health, production and well-being, without the extra labor. The basis of successful dairy farming is the healthy and happy individual cow.

For industry structure analysis, the Robotics Milking Systems industry is concentrated in United States. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top two producers account for about 81.71 % of the revenue market. Regionally, the West is the biggest Sales value area of valves, also the leader in United States Robotics Milking Systems industry.

Segment by Type, the Robotics Milking Systems market is segmented into With In-line Diagnostics, Without In-line Diagnostics, etc.

Segment by Application, the Robotics Milking Systems market is segmented into Below 100 Herd Size Dairies, Between 100 and 1,000 Herd Size Dairies, Above 1,000 Herd Size Dairies, etc.

The key regions covered in the Robotics Milking Systems market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The major vendors include Lely, DeLaval, Hokofarm, GEA Farm, BoumaticRobotics, etc.

Lely

DeLaval

Hokofarm

GEA Farm

BoumaticRobotics

With In-line Diagnostics

Without In-line Diagnostics

Below 100 Herd Size Dairies

Between 100 and 1,000 Herd Size Dairies

Above 1,000 Herd Size Dairies

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

