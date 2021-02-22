Global Satellite Payloads Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global satellite payloads market is expected to grow from USD 11,625.55 million 2017 to USD 19,356.65 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.56%.

On the basis of frequency band, the global satellite payloads market is studied across C, K/KU/KA Band, Other Bands, S & L Band, UHF & VHF Band, and X Band.

On the basis of orbit, the global satellite payloads market is studied across Geosynchronous Orbit, Low Earth Orbit, and Medium Earth Orbit.

On the basis of payload type, the global satellite payloads market is studied across Communication Payload, Imaging Payload, and Navigation Payload.

On the basis of payload weight, the global satellite payloads market is studied across High Weight, Low Weight, and Medium Weight.

On the basis of vehicle, the global satellite payloads market is studied across Medium-To-Heavy Satellite and Small Satellite.

On the basis of application, the global satellite payloads market is studied across Navigation, Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Surveillance, and Telecommunication.

On the basis of geography, the global satellite payloads market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key players profiled in the global satellite payloads market are Airbus Group, Boeing Company, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, SSL, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, and Viasat, Inc..

