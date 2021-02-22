Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global satellite remote sensing market is expected to grow from USD 8.39 billion 2017 to USD 17.90 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.43%.

On the basis of end user, the global satellite remote sensing market is studied across Commercial and Defense.

On the basis of application, the global satellite remote sensing market is studied across Agriculture, Audit, Surveillance, Inspection & Monitoring, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy & Utilities, Environmental Resource Management, and Media & Entertainment.

On the basis of geography, the global satellite remote sensing market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Airbus Defence and Space: The potential growing player for the global satellite remote sensing market”

The key players profiled in the global satellite remote sensing market are Airbus Defence and Space, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Boeing Company, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, ImageSat International N.V., Lockheed Martin, MDA Information Systems, Maxar Technologies Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Group, Orbital ATK, Planet Labs, Inc., SSTL, Satellite Imaging Corporation, Thales Group, and UrtheCast.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global satellite remote sensing market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global satellite remote sensing market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global satellite remote sensing market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global satellite remote sensing market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global satellite remote sensing market.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.4. Challenges

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

5. Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market, by End User

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Defense

Continued…

