Global Share Registry Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Share Registry Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Share registry is an entity who provide the following services to the shareholders on behalf of the listed or unlisted companies: Share register maintenance, receiving, validating and processing of share transfers, Dividend distribution by all modes including direct deposit, TT’s, money orders and cheques, Dividend Redistribution function, Registration of new shareholders, handling general enquiries and handling IPO’s.

Share Registry Services is mainly used by two groups: Issuers and Investors. And Issuers are the most widely used group which takes up about 62% of the global market in 2016.

EU is the largest sales region of Share Registry Services in the world in the past few years. EU market took up about 41.38% the global market in 2016, while United States was 37.25%, and Australasia is followed with the share about 7.97%.

Australia is now the key developers of Share Registry Services. The Australian share registry services industry has acted as a quasi-duopoly for a number of years, particularly amongst the larger and hence more complex accounts.

Computershare, Equiniti, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Capita, Wells Fargo and Link Group are the key suppliers in the global Share Registry Services market. Top 3 took up about 71% of the global market in 2016.

In 2019, the global Share Registry Services market size was US$ 2525.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3865.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Share Registry Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Share Registry Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Share Registry Services market is segmented into Hardware, Software, etc.

Segment by Application, the Share Registry Services market is segmented into For Issuers, For Investors, etc.

The Share Registry Services market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Share Registry Services market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Share Registry Services market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Share Registry Services business, the date to enter into the Share Registry Services market, Share Registry Services product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Computershare, Link Group, Advanced Share Registry, Tricor, Security Transfer Australia, Boardroom, CDC Pakistan, Automic Pty Ltd., MainstreamBPO, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Capita, Escrow Group, Equiniti, Wells Fargo, etc.

