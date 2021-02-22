In this report, the Global Workforce Management Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Workforce Management Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-workforce-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026



Workforce Management Software is a system intended to maximize the use of agent labor by projecting incoming call volumes and scheduling staff to meet needs exactly, by time of the day, day of the week, week of the month, etc. WFM systems use historical calling records, which are collected from the automatic call distribution system, to project future calling patterns and volumes for specified time frames. The core functions of WFM software include labor planning, time and attendance management, payroll management, tasking and staffing, and performance reporting.

It helps managers accurately and easily forecast staffing requirements across all customer-facing inbound, outbound, blended and back office resources. It also allows agents to manage their scheduling with tools for needs such as schedule trades and sequential shift bids.

The global market of Workforce Management Software industry are growing steady, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Kronos and Infor, both have perfect products. As to Kronos, the orkforce Management Software has become a global leader. In Germany, it is ATOSS that leads the technology development.

The Workforce Management Software industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the Workforce Management Software industry, such as Kronos, Infor, Verint and NICE Systems.

Moreover, the sudden growth in mobile devices and applications has also contributed to the growth of workforce management. Mobile workforce is leveraging the benefits of mobile apps, which are easily accessible anytime and anywhere; therefore, the demand for mobile workforce management is very high and is expected to surpass the demand for web-based WFM in the years to come.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising IT spending, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Workforce Management Software will increase.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Workforce Management Software Market

In 2019, the global Workforce Management Software market size was US$ 2437.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4174.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Workforce Management Software Scope and Market Size

Workforce Management Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Workforce Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Workforce Management Software market is segmented into On-premises, Saas Cloud-Based, etc.

Segment by Application, the Workforce Management Software market is segmented into 5000 Employees, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Workforce Management Software market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Workforce Management Software market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Workforce Management Software Market Share Analysis

Workforce Management Software market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Workforce Management Software business, the date to enter into the Workforce Management Software market, Workforce Management Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Kronos, Infor, Verint, NICE Systems, Aspect, Workforce Software, Clicksoftware, Calabrio, ATOSS, Genesys, Monet Software, InVision AG, Teleopti, etc.

This report focuses on the global Workforce Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Kronos

Infor

Verint

NICE Systems

Aspect

Workforce Software

Clicksoftware

Calabrio

ATOSS

Genesys

Monet Software

InVision AG

Teleopti

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Saas Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

<100 Employees

100-499 Employees

500-999 Employees

1,000-4,999 Employees

>5000 Employees

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workforce Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workforce Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workforce Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-workforce-management-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com