Gonorrhea Drugs Market Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2025

Gonorrhea is caused due to bacterial infection (Neisseria gonorrhoeae) that can be passed from one person to another during sex. Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) affecting both men and women globally. The gonorrhea bacteria infects cervix, uterus and urethra etc. mucous membranes, which are soft tissues and not covered by skin or outer layer. Changes in urination pattern, pain during sex, unusual discharges from male and female sex organs, bleeding, bumps, and sores, pain in the pelvic or abdominal region, and burning or itching in the vaginal area are some of the most common symptoms of gonorrhea.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gonorrhea-drugs-market.html

Long-term pelvic pain, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, proctitis, and prostate gland infection are major complications caused by gonorrhea. Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT), direct fluorescent tests, and several others tests are recommended by health care specialists to confirm the gonorrhea disease. According to WHO report, over 10 million people are diagnosed with gonorrhea globally each year. Generally, antibiotics and antibacterial medicines are used to treat gonorrhea.

The global gonorrhea drugs market is expanding significantly due to increasing gonorrhea prevalence. Rise in incidence of unprotected sex has led to an increase in the prevalence gonorrhea. Low voluntary screening rate for the disease is a major restrain of the market. Awareness about gonorrhea infection diagnostic tests is extremely low in countries in Africa. Hence, companies are facing challenges with regard to market penetration in the region. Moreover, several low- and middle-income countries depend on government grants for the provision of rapid diagnostic tests in the event of an epidemic. Therefore, direct reach to customers is weaker in these countries. These factors hamper the market in the region.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34046

The global gonorrhea drugs market can be segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the market can be categorized into sulfonamides, tetracycline, aminopenicillins, and macrolides. Macrolides are a class of antibiotics derived from Saccharopolyspora erythraea bacteria. Erythromycin, clarithromycin, azithromycin, and roxithromycin are the most recommended macrolides. In terms of revenue, the macrolides segment held a significant share of the gonorrhea drug market in 2016. Tetracycline is an antibiotic that fights infection caused by bacteria such as Neisseria gonorrheae and is the second major drug after macrolides.

In terms of distribution channel, the global gonorrhea drugs market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Based on revenue, the hospital pharmacies segment held a significant share of the gonorrhea drugs market in 2016.

In terms of region, the global gonorrhea drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for gonorrhea drugs. In terms of revenue, the U.S. holds a major share of the gonorrhea drugs market in North America. The market in Europe is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the patient population, especially in the U.K. and Germany. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future. Developing economies such as China and Japan are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025 due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and increase in awareness.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=34046

Key players operating in the global gonorrhea drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Glenmark Generics Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co., Inc., and Lupin Ltd., among others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com