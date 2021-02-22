Green Tea Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global green tea market is witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. This is attributed by the rising health conscious people both in developed and developing economies. Also, increasing disposable income of the consumer is anticipated to be the significant reason of the growth of green tea during the forecast period. Increasing cardiovascular diseases and obesity cases are anticipated to fuel the sales of green tea during the forecast period. Apart from that, presence of catechin in green tea hinder the growth, motility, and incursion of cancer cells which in turn escalates the death of such malignant cells.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the green tea capsules market throughout the forecast period. This region witnesses steady growth owing to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of green tea that is consequent in increased sales. Additionally, the growing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount stores, and convenience stores, distributing green tea globally will drive the growth of the green tea market in this region.

The global Green Tea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Green Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Associated British Foods

ITO EN

Tata Global Beverages

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

The Republic of Tea

Unilever

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flavored Green Tea

Unflavored Green Tea

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Ecommerce

Table Of Contents:

1 Green Tea Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green Tea

1.2 Green Tea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Green Tea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flavored Green Tea

1.2.3 Unflavored Green Tea

1.3 Green Tea Segment by Application

1.3.1 Green Tea Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Specialist Retailers

1.3.4 Convenience Stores

1.3.5 Ecommerce

1.4 Global Green Tea Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Green Tea Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Green Tea Market Size

1.5.1 Global Green Tea Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Green Tea Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Green Tea Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Green Tea Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Green Tea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Green Tea Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Green Tea Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Green Tea Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Green Tea Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Green Tea Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Green Tea Business

7.1 Associated British Foods

7.1.1 Associated British Foods Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Green Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Associated British Foods Green Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ITO EN

7.2.1 ITO EN Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Green Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ITO EN Green Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tata Global Beverages

7.3.1 Tata Global Beverages Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Green Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tata Global Beverages Green Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

7.4.1 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Green Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Green Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Republic of Tea

7.5.1 The Republic of Tea Green Tea Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Green Tea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Republic of Tea Green Tea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

