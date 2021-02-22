Heat Treatment Furnace Market Competitive Dynamics and Future Outlook to 2024 – Gasbarre Furnace, TPS, Surface Combustion, CEC, Sistem Teknik, AVS, TAV, Nutec Bickley, Shenwu and Others

Heat Treatment is the process in which metallic/steel parts are exposed completely or partially to time-temperature sequences in order to change the mechanical and/or corrosion properties.

Academically, Heat treating is a group of industrial and metalworking processes used to alter the physical, and sometimes chemical, properties of a material.

The Heat Treatment Furnace is those furnaces used in the process of hear treatment.

For industry structure analysis, the Heat Treatment Furnace industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 10 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Heat Treatment Furnace industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Heat Treatment Furnace market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11300 million by 2024, from US$ 10200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heat Treatment Furnace business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Heat Treatment Furnace Market Players

Andritz

Tenova

Primetals Technologies

Aichelin Group

Inductotherm Corporation

ALD

Ipsen

Despatch

SECO/WARWICK

Nachi-Fujikoshi

PVA TePla

Cieffe(Accu）

Mersen

Gasbarre Furnace

TPS

Surface Combustion

CEC

Sistem Teknik

AVS

TAV

Nutec Bickley

Shenwu

Phoenix Furnace

This study considers the Heat Treatment Furnace value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Atmosphere Furnaces

Vacuum Furnaces

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Metallurgical

Global Heat Treatment Furnace Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Heat Treatment Furnace consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Heat Treatment Furnace market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Heat Treatment Furnace manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Heat Treatment Furnace with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Heat Treatment Furnace submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

