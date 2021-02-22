High Performance Plastic Market Size, Development, Key Opportunities and Application Outlook to 2024 For Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Rochling-Group, Quadrant Group of Companies

The high performance plastics market is driven by increasing application in a wide range of industries on account of their superior thermal conductivity and anti-corrosive properties. High performance plastics (HPPs) are gaining interests due to excellent performance when exposed to high temperature and being highly reactive chemicals.

High-performance plastics are penetrating in the automotive and aviation industries for their high-temperature stability and metal-replacement potential. Such advantages enable the increased usage of interior applications, across automotive, aviation, rail and marine segments.

Moreover, the HPPs markets in North America and Europe are likely to excel due to growing industrial manufacturing base, advancing automotive industry and increasing electronics consumer goods.

The major types of HPPs are fluoropolymers, high performance polyamides, polyphenylene sulfide, sulfone polymers, liquid crystal polymers, aromatic ketone polymers, and poly-imide. The fluoropolymers segment is expected to contribute highest revenue to the global market due to use of fluoropolymers in a number of application areas.

Some of the key players in the global high performance plastic market include Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Rochling-Group, Quadrant Group of Companies, Ensinger India Engineering Plastics Private Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Dover High Performance Plastics, A. Schulman Inc.

