Home Infusion Therapy Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

Home Infusion therapy is an effective and safe alternative for patient care because it provides friendly environment, which helps patients in early recovery. Infections which are not cured by oral medication, such as gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, cancer related pain and dehydration, are cured by home infusion therapy. Home infusion therapy is also used for curing health failure, diabetes, dehydration, cystic fibrosis, acute infections and nutritional support. Some of the infusion therapy devices, which are used for medication, are intravenous set, infusion pump and needleless connectors. One of the major home infusion therapies is penn home infusion therapy that provides the various necessary treatment and medications in the comfort of patient’s own home. Some of the services that are provided by penn home infusion therapy are infectious disease, pain management, nutrition, oncology and cardiology.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of global home infusion therapy market are low cost of home infusion therapy compared to hospital stay costs, increasing applications of infusion devices in pain relieving, technology advancement, expanding homecare market (owing to the high costs of hospital stays and busy lifestyle), and large population of baby boomers. Whereas, issues related to reimbursement policies, increasing risk for patient’s safety and incidences of mistakes while using infusion devices are some of the factors hindering the growth of home infusion therapy market. Over dosage of medications may also cause a dangerous circumstance, which also hinders the growth of home infusion therapy market to some extent.

Some of the major competitors in home infusion therapy market are Baxter International Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, JMS Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hospira, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Caesarea Medical Electronics, Smiths Group plc, and Fresenius Kabi AG.

