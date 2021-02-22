Hospital/Medical Vending Machines Market by Type, Advancement, Geography– Global Market Size, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014–2024

The hospital/medical vending machines market is being characterized by the adoption of advanced technologies, paving way for liquid crystal display (LCD) touchscreens, and machines incorporated with digital payments options. In various healthcare settings like hospitals, where environment is mostly stressful, the vending machines may create a non-stressful environment by taking care of people’s health and finance.

The hospital/medical vending machines market is categorized into drinks vending, mixed snacks vending, and medicines vending machines, on the basis of type. The drink vending machines provide beverages or water bottles to consumers. Mixed snacks vending machines dispense a wide array of snacks and fast foods to hospital visitors and staffs. The medicine vending machines at some places provide medicines after feeding the list of requirements, but there are also other medicine vending machines, which can scan the prescription through bar code and provide the required medicines. The later one is mostly applicable for chronic disease prescription, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

North America holds the largest share in the global hospital/medical vending machines market, since the region is more particular in terms of acceptance of hygiene and technology trends. For instance, many vending machines in the region have been transformed from traditional into smart type. The market in regions other than North America is also expected to grow considerably in the coming years, owing to increasing healthcare reforms, growing healthcare spending, and technological advancements.

With the increasing technological advancements in these products, the presence of smart vending machines instead of traditional vending machines is increasing in the hospital/medical vending machines market, since these advanced products tend to be more convenient and time saving.

Furthermore, various countries are investing in this growing market. For instance, the Indian Government invested in procuring hospital/medical vending machines to reduce waiting time and out-of-pocket expenditure of patients. Players in the country launched several drug vending machines in government hospitals for chronic diseases like blood pressure and diabetes. The machines are programmed to read barcoded prescriptions of patients to provide drugs accordingly.

Crane Merchandising Systems, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Azokoyen Group, Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., VENDture LLC, Modern Vending Service Co., Atlanta Vending Inc., and Connect Vending Ltd. are some of the key players in the hospital/medical vending machines market. Various technological advancements are taking place in the hospital/medical vending machines industry, across the globe. For instance, Crane Merchandising Systems, in 2017, added remote services to their existing product VendMax. The advancement would make it possible to send planograms along with nutritional information over the air.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.

