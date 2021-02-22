In-Circuit Tester Market Analysis, Market Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2028

In-Circuit Tester Market: Overview

An in-circuit tester is a powerful tool used for PCB testing. It measures parameters such as capacitance and resistance, along with the operation of the analog component, i.e. operational amplifier. In-circuit testers enable the enhanced PCB testing with defect-free manufacturing. In-circuit tester provides high performance PCB with more reliability. An in-circuit tester provides an efficient and useful form of PCB by measuring each component of PCB. Maximum issues occur in PCB during the manufacturing process such as open circuit, short circuit, wrong component, and others. In-circuit tester checks all these issues during the manufacturing process. Few of the advanced in-circuit tester tests the functionality of IC with a high degree of performance capabilities.

Generally, an in-circuit tester consists of three elements, i.e. a circuit tester, a fixture and a software. It consists of a matrix of sensors and drivers that are used to measure, perform and set-up the PCB. There may be more than 1000’s of such a matrix in an in-circuit tester. The second part of an in-circuit tester is the fixture, which acts as an interface between a PCB and an in-circuit tester. It connects the driver sensor points and drives them to the relevant point on the board using a “bed of nails”. The software varies for each board type and is used to instruct the test type to be performed and the details of the result, i.e. pass or fail.

In-circuit testers are easy to program, allow easy detection of manufacturing defects and easy to analyze the defects found during the test. Vendors offer advanced in-circuit testers with ‘zero footprint’, compact and lightweight designs in manual as well as automated operations. With such developments and innovations, the market for in-circuit testers is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

In-Circuit Tester Market: Dynamics

The growing application of PCBs in various consumer electronic devices fuels the demand for in-circuit testers. Features such as integrated methodologies, bi-directional testing, multi-core testing and others drive the adoption of in-circuit testers. The trends of ‘zero footprint’ designing and low-cost fixtures are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the in-circuit tester market during the forecast period.

The challenges affecting the growth of the in-circuit tester market include expensive fixtures and difficulty in upgrading fixtures, i.e. in the case of change of position of contact point. Another challenge hindering the growth of the market is reducing the size of the PCB, as it is difficult to test all the nodes of small PCBs. Vendors are focusing on overcoming these challenges and thus, these factors are expected to have a minor impact on the market during the forecast period.

In-Circuit Tester Market: Segmentation

The in-circuit tester market has been segmented on the basis of machine type as:

Flying Probe Tester

Standard ICT Machine

Cable Form Tester

Manufacturing Defect Analyzer

The in-circuit tester market has been segmented on the basis of component as:

In-circuit Tester

Fixture

Software

The in-circuit tester market has been segmented on the basis of function as:

Manual

Hybrid

Automated

In-Circuit Tester Market: Key Participants

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the in-circuit tester market are Rematek Inc., Digitaltest GmbH, Acculogic Inc., Keysight Technologies, S.E.I.C.A. S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., Checksum, SEIKA Machinery Inc., Konrad GmbH and Corelis, Inc.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Highlights: