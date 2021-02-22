Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Intravenous (IV) solutions are fluids which are intended to be administered to a patient directly into the venous circulation.

Key factors driving market expansion include the rapidly increasing natality rate including a high percentage of premature births and malnutrition.

The global Intravenous (IV) Solutions market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Intravenous (IV) Solutions volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intravenous (IV) Solutions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ICU Medical Inc. (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Baxter (U.S.)

Amanta Healthcare (India)

Terumo Medical Corporation (Tokyo)

Grifols S.A. (Spain)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Segment by Application

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory

Home Care

