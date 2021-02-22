Latest Research : United States Neurology Procedures Outlook to 2025

GlobalDatas new report, United States Neurology Procedures Outlook to 2025, provides key procedures data on the United States Neurology Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market categories – Dura Substitute Procedures, Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, ICP Procedures, Intracranial Stenting Procedures, Neuromodulation Procedures, Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Neurovascular Embolization Procedures and Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1956915

The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.

The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.

Scope

– United States Neurology Procedures volumes by categories – Dura Substitute Procedures, Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, ICP Procedures, Intracranial Stenting Procedures, Neuromodulation Procedures, Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Neurovascular Embolization Procedures and Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures.

– Projections for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2015 and forecast to 2025.

– Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market categories expected to register strong growth in the near future.

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Reasons to buy

– Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segment expected to register strong growth in the near future.

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/united-states-neurology-procedures-outlook-to-2025-hydrocephalus-shunting-procedures-neurovascular-thrombectomy-procedures-icp-procedures-and-others-report.html/toc

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 3

2 Introduction 4

2.1 What Is This Report About? 4

2.2 Neurology Procedures, Segmentation 4

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report 6

3 Neurology Procedures, United States 10

3.1 Neurology Procedures, United States, 2015-2025 10

3.2 Neurology Procedures, United States, 2015-2025 12

4 Dura Substitute Procedures, United States 15

4.1 Dura Substitute Procedures, United States, 2015-2025 15

5 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, United States 17

5.1 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, United States, 2015-2025 17

5.1.1 Revision Hydrocephalus Shunts Procedures, United States, 2015-2025 19

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1956915

6 ICP Procedures, United States 21

6.1 ICP Procedures, United States, 2015-2025 21

7 Intracranial Stenting Procedures, United States 23

7.1 Intracranial Stenting Procedures, United States, 2015-2025 23

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/