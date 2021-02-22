Location Analytics Market 2019-2024 by Technology and Top Key Players- IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, HP Enterprise, Google, Oracle and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Location Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Location Analytics Market
Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data. The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
According to this study, over the next five years the Location Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Location Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Google Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Segmentation by product type:
Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load
Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
Others
Segmentation by application:
Risk Management
Emergency Response Management
Customer Experience Management
Remote Monitoring
Supply Chain Planning and Optimization
Sales and Marketing Optimization
Predictive Assets Management
Inventory Management
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Location Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Location Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Location Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Location Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Location Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
