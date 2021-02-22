Marine Biomedicine Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Marine biodiversity is a rich source of medicines and natural products, potentially exploitable in the blue biotech industry The marine environment is our ocean of opportunity for new materials, new compounds and new processes for our society.

The research and industrialization of marine biomedicine is a key development area of the world’s major maritime countries. Since the beginning of the 21st century, the development and listing of marine drugs has accelerated significantly. From 2000 to 2018, eight marine biopharmaceuticals have been supervised by the US Food and Drug Administration. The Authority or the European Medicines Evaluation Agency approved the listing. The global industrialization of marine biomedicine has accelerated.

