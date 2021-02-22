Medical Coding Market by Classification System, Mode, Service, End User, Geography– Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

The global medical coding market is expected to expand during the forecast period, mainly on account of rising number of patients suffering from diseases, increasing number of patients visiting hospitals, implementation of information technology (IT) in healthcare settings, and adoption of medical coding for health insurance claim management. Rising occurrence of insurance frauds and insurance issues associated with misinterpretation of medical documents are also responsible for driving the demand of medical coding services, especially in developed countries.

Based on mode, the medical coding market can be segregated into out-sourced and in-house medical coding. Hospitals or medical practitioners either hire part-time or full-time coders, or sometimes outsource the work. The selection of in-house or outsourcing medical coding depends on various factors including availability of skilled labor, healthcare system in the country, and size of the business. The out-sourced medical coding is growing rapidly owing to its low cost and rising number of medical coding outsourcing companies, especially in the Asian countries. Further, based on service, the market can be segmented into medical coding audits, hierarchical condition category (HCC) coding and risk adjustment data validation (RADV) audits.

Increasing number of patients visiting hospitals and the implementation of IT for managing the large amount of patient database is expected to boost the medical coding market growth in the future. According to the National Health Interview Survey, 2016, 92.7% children had contact with a health care professional in the previous year, which signifies the high amount of database generated that needs to be managed by the use of medical codes.

Moreover, frequent revision of classification systems, coupled with increasing adoption of coding and billing procedures in hospital revenue cycle management, is expected to generate significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. Addition of more than 140,000 new codes from its previous version is expected to significantly increase demand for trained coders, which in turn, will augment the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the number of coders is constantly rising as a result of career opportunities in this field. Availability of certification courses and training for specialty courses in coding offered by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) and the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) is expected to create multiple vacancies for coders in healthcare facilities.

Other competitors operating in the global medical coding industry are STARTEK Health, Parexel International Corporation, Maxim Health Information Services, Oracle Corporation, Aviacode Inc., Verisk Analytics Inc., Nthrive Solutions LLC and Medical Record Associates LLC.

The study provides historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.

