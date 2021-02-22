Medical Exoskeleton Market Emerging Technology and Innovation Trends 2025 – Rewalk Robotics, Bionik Laboratories, Rex Bionics, Parker Hannifin, B-Tamia, Bioness, Hocoma AG and Others

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2025.

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market valued approximately USD 17.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The increasing number of people with physical disabilities and subsequent growth in the demand for effective rehabilitation approaches and increasing insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons in several countries are driving the growth of the medical exoskeleton market. Also technological advancements, increasing prevalence of strokes, rise in number of spinal cord injury & paralysis cases, and growing geriatric population are some more factors supporting the market growth there has been an increase in the adoption of these devices in rehabilitation therapies for disabled and elderly patients. The significance of exoskeletons in military, assisting injured soldiers in motion and lifting heavy objects is also a key factor for growth. Moreover, growing interest of large players in the development of smart technologies to help the disabled to walk and move is helpful for the market growth

The regional analysis of Global Medical Exoskeleton Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. Factors such the growing geriatric population, increasing demand for self-assist exoskeletons, high prevalence of stroke, and the growing number of spinal cord injuries (SCI) are driving market growth in this region. However, the high cost of medical exoskeletons may restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Leading Medical Exoskeleton Market Players

Cyberdyne

Ekso Bionics Holdings

Rewalk Robotics

Bionik Laboratories

Rex Bionics

Parker Hannifin

B-Tamia

Bioness

Hocoma AG

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

By Type:

Powered

Passive

By Mobility:

Stationary

Mobile

By Extremity:

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Global Medical Exoskeleton Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

