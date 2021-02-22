Mobile Analytics Market 2019-2024: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Tencent, Google, Facebook, Electronic Arts, Baidu Netcom, Gameloft and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Mobile Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Mobile analytics involves measuring and analysing data generated by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and mobile applications. Mobile analytics is mainly used for two applications: Android Platform, iOS Platform, Other Platforms. And Android Platform was the most widely used type which took up about 77% of the global total in 2016. And APP analytics is the most area (70%) of Mobile analytics while it includes synthesized tool with APP analytics in fact.

The global mobile analytics average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually free to thousands of per month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Mobile Analytics. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

USA is the largest consumption countries of Mobile Analytics in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 37% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 24%, and Japan is followed with the share about 11%.

USA, Germany, China and France are now the key developers of Mobile Analytics. There are some vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Google, Yahoo/Flurry, Adobe Systems, Webtrends, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Localytics, Mixpanel, comScore and Microsoft are the key suppliers in the global Mobile Analytics market. Top 10 took up about 70% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. Google analytics is the most popular mobile analytics in the word.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Analytics market will register a 24.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8170 million by 2024, from US$ 2150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mobile Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Mobile APP Analytics

Mobile Web Analytics

Other Types



Segmentation by application:

Android Platform

iOS Platform

Other Platforms

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

