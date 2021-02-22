Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market- Rise of Construction Industry to Fuel Demand for Mobile Crushers and Screeners

Crowded with a large number of equally-placed participants, the mobile crushers and screeners market demonstrates a highly fragmented structure, finds a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The presence of companies, such as Metso Corp., Hartl Property Holding GmbH, Sandvik AB, Atlas Copco Group, and Anaconda Equipment International Ltd., with diverse product offerings and strong brand identification has intensified the degree of competition within the market.

To sustain the competition, participants are increasingly adopting product differentiation strategies. Low-cost leadership is also expected to emerge as one of the preferred strategies among mobile crushers and screeners manufacturers looking to gain a strong foothold in this market.

Rise of Construction Industry to Fuel Demand for Mobile Crushers and Screeners

Infrastructural developments, stimulated by the rapid urbanization across the world, have fueled the demand for mobile crushers and screeners. Thanks to the growing populace, the need for residential as well as commercial spaces is witnessing an exponential rise, leading to a surge in construction activities, worldwide. Specifically, in developing nations, governments are investing a huge amount of money to enhance infrastructure by constructing roads, airports, ports, and railway tracks.

The development of urban infrastructures, such as housing, sanitation and water supply, road transport systems, and mass rail transit systems, has also gained significant attention in these economies. With this rise in building activities, the demand for components and equipment required for construction is increasing at a remarkable pace. Mobile crushers and screeners, being essential parts of construction activities, are also witnessing strong demand due to this.

Declining Economy in Developed Countries to Hamper Market’s Growth

On the other hand, the global construction industry is likely to experience a slowdown due to declining economic condition in developed regions such as the European Union and the U.S. over the next few years. Owing to this, the application of mobile crushers and screeners is expected to get affected to some extent, hampering the market’s growth. Apart from this, the absence of adequate infrastructures in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America is also projected to impact negatively on this market in the coming years.

Global Opportunity in Mobile Crushers and Screeners to Expand at 2.72% CAGR between 2015 and 2023

According to TMR’s estimations, mobile crushers and screeners held an opportunity worth US$2.08 bn in 2014, worldwide. Expanding at a CAGR of 2.72% between 2015 and 2023, this opportunity is likely to increase to US$2.6 bn by the end of the forecast period. Asia Pacific reports a huge and escalating demand for mobile crushers and screeners, thanks to the increasing investment infrastructural development in Asian countries, specifically in Japan, China, and India.

In 2014, the region emerged as the key consumer of mobile crushers and screeners with a share of nearly 44%. Analysts expect it to remain in the leading position with an increase of approximately 2% in its market share by the end of 2023.

Mobile crushers experience a higher demand than mobile screeners in 2014. The trend is expected to remain the same over the forecast period.