Modular Construction Market Incredible Growth and Prominent Trends 2025 – VINCI (France), Skanska AB (Sweden), Algeco Scotsman (US), KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KEF Katerra (India), Lendlease Corporation (Australia) and Others

Global Modular Construction Market to reach USD 187.6 billion by 2025.

Global Modular Construction Market valued approximately USD 99.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The increasing population and industrialization have induced the demand for new constructions in commercial as well as residential sectors, the rapid urbanization due to migration of rural population to and the transformation of towns into cities are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Modular Construction Market. Furthermore, increasing household incomes, changes in living standards is anticipated to move the preference of the suppliers and consumers toward modular construction, thus aiding to the growth of the market. Quality control is the primary factor for the adoption of modular construction, owing to its greater benefits like quality control, low cost of construction, lower build time, and environmental benefits, Multinational construction companies have started to adopt modular construction. However, the fact that, the construction industry is slow in adopting innovative and new technologies is the major restraint to the Global Modular Construction Market. Most of the market players are small suppliers whose R&D budget is limited, lack of awareness about this construction technique and its advantages are some-other factors that hampers the growth of the market. Modular construction refers to the use of volumetric building modules where the units are used to form the structure of the building and enclose usable space. Modular construction technique is mostly used for hotels and student residences due to the economies of scale available from many similar sized modules and the particular benefit of reduced site construction time. Modular construction has advantages such as, it help eliminate or reduce many hazards associated with traditional construction, reduces possibility of objects falling onto workers.

The regional analysis of Global Modular Construction Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/3871/

Leading Modular Construction Market Players

Laing O’Rourke (UK)

Red Sea Housing (Saudi Arabia)

ATCO (Canada),

Bouygues Construction (France)

VINCI (France),

Skanska AB (Sweden)

Algeco Scotsman (US)

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

KEF Katerra (India)

Lendlease Corporation (Australia)

The objective of the study is t- define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and t- forecast the values t- the coming eight years. The report is designed t- incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report als- caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall als- incorporate available opportunities in micr- markets for stakeholders t- invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/3871/

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Type:

Permanent

Relocatable

By Material:

Precast Concrete

Steel

Wood

Plastic

Others

By Module:

Four-Sided Modules

Open-Sided Modules

Partially Open-Sided Modules

Mixed Modules and Floor Cassettes

Modules Supported By A Primary Structure

Others

By End Use:

Housing

Commercial

Healthcare

Education

Industrial

Global Modular Construction Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/3871/global-modular-construction-market-size-study-by-type-permanent-relocatable-by-material-precast-concrete-steel-wood-plastic-by-module-by-end-use-housing-commercial-education-healthcare-industrial-and-by-regional-forecasts-2018-2025

Reason t- Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected t- grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]