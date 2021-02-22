Natural Oil Polyols Market Investment Opportunity and Industry Outlook Forecast by 2024 For Players: BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Huntsman Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals & BioBased Technologies LLC

The natural oil polyol market is driven by increasing demand for automotive and infrastructure industries. For instance, the Ford Motor Company implemented polyurethane foam made by using oil in the seats of its 2008 Ford Mustang. Ford Motor Company North American vehicle platforms.

Bio-derived materials such as soy-based polyols could offer significant advantages in the future. In addition, they are often characterized by higher thermal stability and less sensitivity to hydrolysis.

In 2015, North America was the largest natural oil polyols market, followed by Northern Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand for bio-based polyurethane coupled with the availability of major raw materials, such as soy, in the U.S. is expected to drive the North American natural oil polyols market.

The Dow Chemical Company, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Huntsman Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, BioBased Technologies LLC, Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., and IFS Chemicals Group.

