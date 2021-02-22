Octafluorocyclobutane Market To Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2025

Octafluorocyclobutane also termed as perfluorocyclobutane (C 4 F 8 ) is produced by the dimerization of tetrafluoroethylene and the coupling of various other compounds. Octafluorocyclobutane is primarily a compound of fluorine and carbon and is utilized in the processing of semiconductor devices and materials, as an etchant or deposition gas. It is also a dimer of tetrafluoroethylene. Further, the compound has also been investigated as a refrigerant in applications, as a replacement of ozone depleting chlorofluorocarbon refrigerants. Octafluorocyclobutane is a colorless and non-flammable gas and it is also found to be investigated as a possible replacement for sulphur hexafluoride as a dielectric gas. Octafluorocyclobutane can also be

Octafluorocyclobutane is found to be one of the most hazardous gas, however it is still utilized in the significant amount in the semiconductor devices. Inhalation of the gas can irritate the lungs, and also causes coughing and shortness of breath. Higher exposure to the gases can significantly cause pulmonary edema and can also cause death.

Global Octafluorocyclobutane Market: Segmentation

The global octafluorocyclobutane market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application and end-use industry

Based on the purity, the global octafluorocyclobutane market can be segmented into

999%

9%

99%

Based on the grade, the global octafluorocyclobutane market can be segmented into

Military grade

Technical grade

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Agricultural grade

Optical grade

Based on the application, the global octafluorocyclobutane market can be segmented into

Semiconductor Devices

Refrigerant

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global octafluorocyclobutane market can be segmented into

Electronics

Food

Others

Global Octafluorocyclobutane Market: Dynamics

Surging utilization of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets etc. results in the increased demand for the semiconductor devices and thus the demand for the electronic chemicals and gases is expected to rise. Further, the growth in the food and beverages industry is expected to boost the demand for refrigerants and thus the demand for the octafluorocyclobutane is expected to augment and in turn driving the global octafluorocyclobutane market in the near future.

Octafluorocyclobutane is one of the most inflammable gas, but sometimes it may be harmful. Exposure of the gas container to the fire or prolonged heat can cause it to rupture violently and rocket. Also, it is utilized to make other chemicals. Moreover, octafluorocyclobutane is chemically inert in various situations, and can react violently with various strong reducing agents such as active metals. They suffer oxidation with strong oxidizing agents and under extreme temperatures. Thus, the utilization of octafluorocyclobutane is very dangerous. The aforementioned reasons are expected to be identified as the key challenges in the global octafluorocyclobutane market

Global Octafluorocyclobutane Market: Regional Outlook

The global octafluorocyclobutane market is expected to be mainly dominated by the developing countries such as China and India, owing to the surging demand of consumer electronics products which in turn will boost the demand of semiconductor devices and hence the demand for the octafluorocyclobutane is expected to rise. Thus, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global octafluorocyclobutane market in the near future. North America and Europe are expected to show moderate growth in the market over the near future, owing to the relatively steady growth of the consumer electronics. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to show slow in the market over the forecast period.

Global Octafluorocyclobutane Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global octafluorocyclobutane market include American Elements, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Limited, Air Liquide, Foshan Huate Gas Co., Ltd., The Linde Group, LINGGAS (TIANJIN) LTD., Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co., LTD., Dongyue Group Co., Ltd., Foshan KODI Gas Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Ruihua Fluoride Industry Co., Ltd.